Good Morning, Illini Nation: Analyzing the three-point shot
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The NCAA experimented with a longer three-point shot during last season's NIT, which is basically the testing ground for any potential change the organization looks to implement. Moving the three-point line back to the international distance of 22 feet, 1 3/4 inches in the NIT saw a drop of two percentage points from the regular season.
Illinois is experiencing its own drop in three-point percentage this season with the FIBA three-point line now the standard, and it's slightly more than the NIT projected drop. The Illini are shooting 31.7 percent from beyond the arc compared to 34.5 percent three-point shooting as a team in 2018-19.
"I think it does impact certain guys," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "I think it impacts a 32-33 percent three-point shooter you might be worried about before who's down to the 27-28-29 change, and maybe you don't give that guy as much attention and dare him to make one or two.
"It's impacted the game a little bit. I don't think it's impacted it in terms of the way we're trying to coach it or not coach it, but I do think it's impacted the game in terms of kids' ability to make them."
Four of Illinois' seven returning regulars are shooting a lower percentage from three-point range this season compared to a year ago. Only Giorgi Bezhanishvili (50 percent), Alan Griffin (37.8 percent) and Andres Feliz (27.3 percent) are shooting a higher percentage, and in Feliz's case it's a minuscule improvement given he shot 27 percent last season.
Da'Monte Williams (31.7 percent to 12.5 percent) and Kipper Nichols (21.9 percent to 10 percent) have experienced the biggest drop in three-point accuracy. Ayo Dosunmu is down to 30.8 percent from 35.2 percent, and Trent Frazier has seen his three-point shooting drop from 40.6 percent to 38 percent.
"You take away the first game of the year from Trent, and he's shooting the ball pretty well," Underwood said. Frazier went 0 of 6 from beyond the arc in the season opener against Nicholls State, and without that game he's shooting 43.2 percent.
"I think what it's done is taken a marginal shooter and made it more difficult," Underwood continued about the new three-point line. "Shooters are comfortable wherever they are that they can shoot that."
