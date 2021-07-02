College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

ui minnesota

Illinois guard Andre Curbelo (5), Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) and Minnesota's guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) go after a rebound in their Big 10 opener at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Listen to this article

Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:

Episode 156: Let's talk recruiting

Episode 156: Let's talk recruiting

The first day of the name, image and likeness era for college athletics started about as expected for the Illinois men's basketball team. The two players who had been the most forward about taking advantage of NIL opportunities — fifth-year guard Trent Frazier and sophomore guard Andre Curbelo — had multiple deals locked in Thursday.

Frazier is pursuing multiple revenue streams, including video monetization and gaming. His Twitter profile now includes a link to his Opendorse account with bookings starting at $300. Frazier can now be found both on Yoke Gaming and VIDSIG. 

He got another more straightforward endorsement deal, too, with GoPuff, which is essentially the snack version of DoorDash. 

Andre Curbelo's first announced deal was also a straightforward endorsement. The Puerto Rican point guard inked a deal with U of I Community Credit Union. He'll also be available on Yoke. 

Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Trending Videos