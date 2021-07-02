Good Morning, Illini Nation: And we're off
The first day of the name, image and likeness era for college athletics started about as expected for the Illinois men's basketball team. The two players who had been the most forward about taking advantage of NIL opportunities — fifth-year guard Trent Frazier and sophomore guard Andre Curbelo — had multiple deals locked in Thursday.
Frazier is pursuing multiple revenue streams, including video monetization and gaming. His Twitter profile now includes a link to his Opendorse account with bookings starting at $300. Frazier can now be found both on Yoke Gaming and VIDSIG.
He got another more straightforward endorsement deal, too, with GoPuff, which is essentially the snack version of DoorDash.
Took a chance and pitched @Gopuff on working with me and now I’m celebrating my first official endorsement! Thanks to @Opendorse and @Gopuff for supporting student athletes across the country!#GopuffPartner Use code GOFRAZIER to get $25 off first order!! pic.twitter.com/PvTIpJjRU3— Trent Frazier (@trentfrazier) July 1, 2021
Andre Curbelo's first announced deal was also a straightforward endorsement. The Puerto Rican point guard inked a deal with U of I Community Credit Union. He'll also be available on Yoke.
First of all I would like to start with a huge thank you to Mr. Harlan for giving me this opportunity. Today is the start of new beginnings in life. I’m excited to announce that I will be partnering with @UofICreditUnion I’m looking forward for this… stay tuned for more. #NIL pic.twitter.com/08RW38bRvT— Andre Curbelo (@papicurbelo11) July 1, 2021
