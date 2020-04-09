Good Morning, Illini Nation: Another 2020-21 projection
Andy Katz was leading the charge last offseason for Illinois among the national media. Really, he was the only one out front on the potential for a breakout season for the Illini with most everyone else — myself included — a bit more cautiously optimistic with a heavy emphasis on the cautious part.
Katz dropped his "way too early" Power 36 poll for the 2020-21 season on Thursday. He had Illinois at No. 21, which put Brad Underwood's squad sixth among Big Ten teams. That ranking is rather tenuous, however.
"The Illini are hard to rank because of the pending decisions for Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn," Katz wrote. Cockburn declared for the NBA draft. If he stays in then the Illini slide down. Dosunmu’s decision means the difference between in and out of the Power 36. Losing Alan Griffin to Syracuse was a bit of a shocker. Still, the Ilini will have Trent Frazier, Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Da’Monte Williams back."
A few other notables from Katz's rankings:
— The five other Big Ten teams ahead of Illinois are No. 5 Iowa, No. 6 Wisconsin, No. 8 Michigan, No. 12 Michigan State and No. 13 Rutgers.
— Gonzaga has the top spot.
— The "blue bloods" are ranked, of course, but scattered a bit. Kansas is the highest at No. 7, with Kentucky ninth, Duke 11th and North Carolina 15th..
— The top 25 of Katz's Power 36 ends with the Atlantic-10's Richmond. That's with three of the of Spiders' top five players having declared for the NBA draft. If they return, though, that means coach Chris Mooney has all of his starters coming back.
