Good Morning, Illini Nation: Another 2022 guard target
The frequency with which offers go out in the spring and summer is something. Hence, another name to know on Illinois' Class of 2022 recruiting board. The latest offer went out at the end of the week to Katy (Texas) Tompkins guard BB Knight.
Grateful to receive an Offer from the University of Illinois! Thank you Coach Underwood and Coach Frazier! pic.twitter.com/T0G4q37vOi— Brian “BB” Knight ll (@BrianBBKnightl1) June 11, 2021
Knight, a 6-foot-5, 185-pound point guard, is currently unranked by either Rivals or 247Sports in the Class of 2022. He has other offers from Minnesota, Iona, Northern Kentucky, UT Arlington, Western Michigan, Louisiana Tech, Washington State, Old Dominion, Rice and Oral Roberts. The Gophers and Gaels are the other two programs to offer Knight this month.
Knight is running this summer with Houston Hoops on the Nike EYBL circuit. He's coming off an all-district level season at Tompkins and is the latest in what's becoming a long list of guard targets for Illinois in the Class of 2022.
The other names to know (and there are plenty from all across the country beyond the already committed Reggie Bass):
- Noah Best, Mount St. Michael Academy (N.Y.)
- Anthony Black, Coppell (Texas)
- Zion Cruz, The Patrick School (N.J.)
- Lewis Duarte, Hamilton Heights Christian (Tenn.)
- Jayden Epps, King's Fork (Va.)
- Jazian Gortman, W.J. Keenan (S.C.)
- Jermahri Hill, Berkmar (Ga.)
- Jalen Hood-Schifino, Montverde Academy (Fla.)
- Joseph Hunter, San Joaquin Memorial (Calif.)
- Ramel Lloyd Jr., Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
- Mason Manning, First Love Christian Academy (Pa.)
- Angel Montas, Life Christian Academy (Fla.)
- Trey Pettigrew, Kenwood Academy
- Rodney Rice, DeMatha Catholic (Md.)
- Jaquan Sanders, Our Saviour Lutheran (N.Y.)
- Jaden Schutt, Yorkville Christian
- Shaedon Sharpe, Dream City Christian (Ariz.)
- Nick Smith Jr., Sylvan Hills (Ark.)
- AJ Storr, IMG Academy (Fla.)
- Cason Wallace, Richardson (Texas)
- Jayshayne Woodard, Wings Academy (N.Y.)
- Tre White, Ribet Academy (Calif.)
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).