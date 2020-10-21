Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The Pangos All-Midwest Fresh/Soph Camp held in the west Chicago suburbs this past weekend turned out to be fertile recruiting ground for Illinois in the Class of 2023. Offers went out Sunday to new in-state target Owen Freeman and Senegalese big men (now playing in Colorado) Baye Fall and Assane Diop.
Tuesday meant another offer to a Pangos attendee, with Putnam City North (Okla.) point guard Jeremiah Johnson the latest target on the Illini's 2023 recruiting board. The Illinois offer is Johnson's third, with the Oklahoma City native first offered by Oklahoma State in late July and Oklahoma in early August.
Johnson, a 6-foot-2, 160-pound point guard is ranked as a four-star recruit and No. 16 in the Class of 2023 by 247Sports. He averaged 15.7 points and 3.5 assists as a freshman to help Putnam City North to a 14-10 record in 2019-20. That effort got Johnson Big All-City Third Team recognition from The Oklahoman, and he was one of just two underclassmen on either of the three teams.
Johnson is the seventh point guard (out of 22 total offers) in the Class of 2023 for Illinois. The Illini have also targeted Whitney Young's Dalen Davis, Joliet West's Jeremy Fears Jr., Rodney Gallagher out of Laurel Highlands (Pa.), Chicago naive Khoi Thurman, who now plays at Copley (Ohio), and Roselle Catholic (N.J.) five-star Simeon Wilcher.
The offer to Johnson means Illinois has now targeted 12 of the top 50 players in the Class of 2023 per 247Sports. The full list:
- No. 4 Omaha Biliew, 6-8, 200, PF, Waukee Senior (Iowa)
- No. 5 Kwame Evans Jr., 6-8, 190, SF, Baltimore Polytechnic (Md.)
- No. 7 Simeon Wilcher, 6-4, 165, PG, Roselle Catholic (N.J.)
- No. 8 Matt Bewley, 6-8, 180, PF, West Oaks Academy (Fla.)
- No. 11 Baye Fall, 6-10, 205, C, Lutheran (Colo.)
- No. 15 Gus Yalden, 6-8, 240, C, IMG Academy (Fla.)
- No. 16 Jeremiah Johnson, 6-2, 160, PG, Putnam City North (Okla.)
- No. 21 Jeremy Fears, 6-1, 165, PG, Joliet West
- No. 28 Ryan Bewley, 6-9, 210, PF, West Oaks Academy (Fla.)
- No. 31 Donaven Younger, 6-8, 195, PF, Bolingbrook
- No. 39 J.J. Taylor, 6-6, 170, SF, Kenwood
- No. 42 Brandon Gardner, 6-7, 185, PF, Gray Academy (S.C.)
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).