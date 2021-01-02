Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois' Class of 2023 recruiting board — that's current high school sophomores — hit an even two dozen this week with a Thursday offer to Crispus Attucks (Ind.) wing Jalen Hooks. The 6-foot-7, 200-pound small forward also holds offers from Xavier, DePaul and IUPUI.
I am blessed to receive an offer from Illinois thank you to coach Underwood and the rest of the staff !! pic.twitter.com/IVxHbS3n3l— jalen hooks (@jhooks1414) December 30, 2020
Hooks played his freshman season at Franklin Central in Indianapolis and averaged 9.3 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 46 percent from the floor. His summer transfer to Crispus Attucks, which is known for being the first all black team (led by future NBA Hall of Fame guard Oscar Robertson) to win a state title in Indiana.
Hooks role has grown at Crispus Attucks in his sophomore season. He's currently averaging 9.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 blocks. Hooks is also shooting 51 percent from the field overall.
The offer to Hooks is the seventh to a Class of 2023 wing. Other wing targets in the class include:
- Omaha Biliew, Waukee Senior (Iowa)
- Matas Buzelis, Brewster Academy (N.H.)
- Kwame Evans Jr, Baltimore Polytechnic (Md.)
- Brandon Gardner, Gray Collegiate Academy (S.C.)
- Javonte "JJ" Taylor, Kenwood
- Brandon Williams, Christ the King (N.Y.)
