Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Cloudy. Snow showers developing this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 28F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.