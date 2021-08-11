Good Morning, Illini Nation: Another guard offer in Class of 2022
Illinois already has commitments from a trio of guards in the Class of 2022. Reggie Bass was first, committing on the same day the Illini beat Drexel in the opening round of the NCAA tournament. Sencire Harris and Jayden Epps committed this summer — the result of Brad Underwood adding Chester Frazier to his coaching staff.
That apparently hasn't stopped Underwood and Co. from targeting more guards in the '22 class. The latest offer went out Monday evening to Blair Academy (N.J.) guard Otega Oweh.
The 6-foot-4, 180-pound Oweh is ranked as a four-star recruit by 247Sports and as the No. 106 overall prospect. Rivals has Oweh as a three-star recruit and the No. 128 prospect in his class. He holds other offers from Georgia, Providence, Oklahoma, VCU, Minnesota, Miami, Washington, Penn State, Virginia Tech, George Mason, Georgetown, UMass, Maryland Eastern Shore, St. John's, Nebraska, DePaul, George Washington, Columbia, Brown and Penn.
Oweh helped Team Final (Pa.) win the 2021 Peach Jam championship on the Nike EYBL circuit in July. He averaged 12.7 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 49.6 percent from the field overall, 28.6 percent from three-point range and 74.3 percent from the free throw line. Oweh put up 17 points, five rebounds and two steals in the title game against Brad Beal Elite (Mo.).
Oweh transferred to Blair Academy from Rutgers Prep (N.J.) — where he averaged 14.9 points as a sophomore — ahead of the 2020-21 season. Oweh's older brother Odafe attended Blair Academy before matriculating to Penn State where he played football three seasons, earned All-Big Ten First Team honors in 2020 as a defensive end and was then selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens.
