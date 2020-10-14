Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois is aiming rather high in its early 2023 recruiting and only doubled down on that Tuesday with an offer to Baltimore Polytechnic (Md.) standout Kwame Evans Jr. The 6-foot-8, 190-pound wing is a five-star recruit ranked No. 5 in the Class of 2023 by 247Sports.
Evans' offer makes for 10 among the top 50 players in the 2023 class for Illinois. The Illini have also offered Waukee Senior (Iowa) five-star forward Omaha Biliew, Roselle Catholic (N.J.) five-star guard Simeon Wilcher and West Oaks Academy (Fla.) five-star forward Matt Bewley. The most recent 247Sports update has eight total five-star recruits meaning Illinois has offered half of them.
Evans helped Baltimore Poly got 25-2 with a perfect 13-0 mark in the Baltimore City League in 2019-20. His efforts helped him earn honorable mention MaxPreps Freshman All-American honors. Other Illinois targets also receiving similar honors included Bewley and then Morgan Park forward JJ Taylor on the first team and Biliew and Laurel Highlands (Pa.) guard Rodney Gallagher also on the honorable mention list.
Evans, whose father is the fifth-leading scorer in George Washington history and a 2014 inductee into the Colonials' hall of fame, now has nearly 20 offers after Tuesday's from Illinois. Also involved in his recruitment are Auburn, DePaul, Georgetown, George Washington, Howard, Kansas, Kansas State, LSU, Maryland, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, St. John's, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and Xavier.
