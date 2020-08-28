Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois has its point guard of the present and future in freshman Andre Curbelo. The ball will be in his hands to initiate the offense some this coming season with Ayo Dosunmu and Trent Frazier still around and then probably exclusively (save for when Adam Miller has it) moving forward.
So point guard of the more distant future is a recruiting goal for the Illinois staff. A goal that's fairly clear given the way the Illin's recruiting board is shaping up in the Class of 2023. While the '22 class is heavier on combo guards or shooting guards, Illinois' backcourt offers in the '23 class are all point guards.
The Illini added to that list with an offer to Whitney Young's Dalen Davis on Wednesday. While Davis did play for Whitney Young as a freshman in 2019-20, his role should expand moving forward with D.J. Steward now off to Duke. Davis, a 5-foot-11 point guard, is the sixth '23 point guard with an offer and also the sixth in-state prospect with an offer in the class.
The other point guards on Illinois' 2023 recruiting board include Bloom Township's Darrin Ames (formerly of Morgan Park), Joliet West's Jeremy Fears Jr., Laurel Highlands (Pa.) two-sport standout Rodney Gallagher, Chicago native Khoi Thurman now out of Copley (Ohio) and Simeon Wilcher from Roselle Catholic (N.J.).
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).