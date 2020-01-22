Good Morning, Illini Nation: Another look at winning on the road
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The Big Ten is now up to nine road wins by its member teams this season after Illinois won at Purdue by 17 and Maryland overcame a 14-point halftime deficit to win at Northwestern on Tuesday. Two in one night doesn't exactly lessen the rarity.
That was a topic of conservation between Illinois coach Brad Underwood, Purdue coach Matt Painter, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo and North Carolina coach Roy Williams last week when they all found themselves in the same gym recently on the road recruiting. Even they couldn't really come up with a solid answer.
Underwood pointed to several things that has made the Big Ten particularly tough this season. Big, engaged crowds are a factor. So is the level of coaching. The Illini coach even speculated the change in the three-point line distance could be having an effect.
"I wish I knew," Underwood said even though his team is one of two in the Big Ten (also Wisconsin) with two road wins. The Illini's one-point loss at Maryland kept them from a third.
"I hope it means we're developing an identity of toughness," Underwood said about the second road win. "That's what it takes to win on the road. It's so hard in this league.
"I think at no other time maybe in the history of basketball — maybe the Big East back in the day when they got 11 teams in and the ninth seed won the NCAA tournament (UConn in 2011) — has there been a league that's more deserving of having 11 or 12 teams in the NCAA tournament. It's the best league in the country. I think 12 teams in the top 40 (in the NET). There's no easy ones."
That included Illinois' 17-point win at Purdue. The Boilermakers were the betting favorite at home. The Illini were the ranked team. So was it an upset?
"It's a league where there's no upsets, so to speak," Underwood said. "I hate when I see that term used that somebody was 'upset.' This league's that good."
