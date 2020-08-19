Good Morning, Illini Nation: Another name for the '23 recruiting board
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The early trend for Illinois' recruiting efforts in the Class of 2023 is trending heavily in the big man direction. That continued this week with an offer to Cyr Malonga. The 6-foot-11, 205-pound center, who will play this coming season at Evangel Christian School in Louisville, Ky., is the fifth post player with an Illini offer in the '23 class.
There's not much information out there on Malonga, who is a native of Pointe-Noire in the Republic of Congo on the west African coast. What is known, however, is that even though Malonga's recruitment is just getting started it's jumping off at a high level. Illinois is one of four offers for the sophomore center, joining Georgia, Mississippi State and Western Illinois.
Illinois' other frontcourt targets in the Class of 2023 run the gamut from a pair of twins in Florida (Ryan and Matthew Bewley) to a couple in-state big men in Simeon's Davius Loury and Bolingbrook's Donaven Younger. Then there's a trio of big wins in the 6-7 trio of Omaha Biliew out of Waukee Senior (Iowa), Morgan Park's Javonte Taylor and Brandon Gardner out of Gray Collegiate Academy (S.C.).
