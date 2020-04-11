Good Morning, Illini Nation: Another name to know in the portal
Did you know that in addition to the more than 700 Division I men's basketball players in the transfer portal that hundreds more from the Division II ranks are right there, too? The portal knows no limitations.
One name has emerged from the Division II side of things in relation to how Illinois coach Brad Underwood might fill out his 2020-21 roster. According to 247Sports' Brian Snow, the Illini are one of several Division I teams that have expressed interest in Division II transfer Trevor Lakes.
There's one thing to know about Lakes. The University of Indianapolis forward could be the stretch 4 the Illini are looking for. Lakes, a 6-foot-7, 230-pound forward, is a knockdown shooter. The Lebanon, Ind., native shot 40.7 percent in his career with the Greyhounds.
Lakes averaged career highs in points (15.7 ppg) and rebounds (6.2 rpg) in the 2019-20 season. He shot 44.4 percent overall, 39.8 percent from three-point range and 79.7 percent at the free throw line during his junior season. The two-year starter, who played for Danville native Indianapolis coach Stan Gouard, had career highs of 44.9 percent field goal percentage and 45.2 three-point percentage in 2017-18 and 84.4 percent free throw shooting in 2018-19.
Lakes will be a sit one, play one transfer at his next destination. Per Snow, the other teams that have expressed interest in addition to Illinois include the likes of Xavier, Wichita State, Illinois State and Southern Illinois among several others.
Illinois has tapped into the non-Division I transfer market in the Underwood era, adding former Division III standout Austin Hutcherson last August. Hutcherson, like Lakes, shot better than 40 percent from three-point range in his two seasons at Wesleyan (Conn.) University.
