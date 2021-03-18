Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
I finally filled out my NCAA tournament bracket Wednesday night. It's been a strange week in that regard.
Selection Sunday was spent on a postgame Zoom following Illinois' Big Ten tournament title win against Ohio State. That coverage plus a drive home from Indianapolis meant I didn't even really take a good look at the bracket until Monday. Given a chance to study things a bit, though, I was ready to make my picks.
Early upsets
Not a ton of major upsets in my first round selections. The one I feel the strongest about — and therefore will come back to bite me — is UC Santa Barbara beating Creighton. (Spoiler alert: Gauchos to the Sweet 16?!).
I feel pretty good about Michigan State winning in the First Four and then upsetting BYU in the first round. It's March — Tom Izzo's month. Villanova's point guard issues had me take the trendy upset pick, too, with Winthrop getting the win. Then two more upsets in Illinois' region with first round wins for Syracuse and Rutgers. Would have been three, but no Moses Wright for Georgia Tech means you can't not pick Loyola Chicago.
Surprise in the second round
Contrary to Wally Szczerbiak, I've got Michigan as the first No. 1 seed to go down goes Michigan. No Isaiah Livers could be a problem. I've got LSU beating St. Bonaventure in the first round, and should that happen the Tigers have more than enough fire power to pull the 8-over-1 upset.
UCSB over Virginia in the second round would also qualify as a surprise. The Gauchos are apparently my new Florida Gulf Coast.
Big Ten runs
I've got four Big Ten teams in the Sweet 16 — Illinois, Ohio State, Purdue and Iowa. I think that's fair. Rutgers could make it five. I don't mind the Scarlet Knights' matchup with either Clemson or Houston in the first two rounds.
Final Four
Who would have thought two SEC teams would make it that far? Alabama and Arkansas get half my spots, with the Razorbacks pulling the upset on Baylor in the Elite Eight. The other two spots belong to the teams I (and apparently most people) have playing for the national title.
The winner
Toot, toot goes the homer horn. The case can be made that no team is playing better basketball right now than Illinois. The Illini got on a roll without Ayo Dosunmu and then won the Big Ten tournament title with the national player of the year. There's another net to be cut down. As long as Illinois can get past Gonzaga and its trio of All-Americans. It would be a fun game if we get it.
