Good Morning, Illini Nation: Another new 2023 offer
Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso arrived in the U.S. in January to attend Putnam Science Academy (Conn.) after spending the previous 2 1/2 years at NBA Academy Africa in Senegal. The 7-foot center already had a half dozen scholarship offers — a number that has only grown as Onyenso has become one of the top prospects in the Class of 2023.
Onyenso is ranked as a five-star recruit and the No. 5 overall recruit in his class by On3. All three of 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals have the Owerri, Nigeria, native ranked as a four-star recruit with overall rankings as the No. 22, 36 and 89 prospect, respectively, in the 2023 class.
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 6’11” Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso’23 of @PSAhoops & @TNEBBallClub / @NYJayhawks has earned an offer from the University of Oklahoma #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/XpmL5cwqFX— 𝒜𝓃𝒹𝓇ℯ𝓌 𝒮𝓁𝒶𝓉ℯ𝓇 (@Andrew__Slater) June 14, 2022
Illinois offered Onyenso on Tuesday and is one of more than a dozen high major programs involved in his recruitment. Onyenso also has offers from Oklahoma, UConn, Kansas, LSU, Ole Miss, Georgia, Providence, Georgetown, Texas Tech, Washington State, Clemson, Seton Hall, Washington, Syracuse, Maryland, California and Iowa.
Putnam Science Academy went 38-0 in 2021-22 and own its third straight National Prep Tournament. Onyenso played with the Mustangs for exactly half of their undefeated season.
Oneynso also has international experience. He played three games with the Nigerian national team last November in the FIBA World Cup African Qualifiers. Nigeria lost its opener to Cape Verde but rallied to beat Mali and Uganda in the three-day event in Angola. The 17-year-old Onyenso averaged 4.7 points and 2.3 rebounds as the youngest player on the team. Michel Oriakhi is the only other teenager on the roster, and most of his and Onyenso's teammates are in their mid-to-late 20s or 30s. That includes former NBA players Ike Diogu and Ben Uzoh.
