The final evaluation period of the 2021-22 recruiting calendar hasn't generated many new scholarship offers from the Illinois staff. At least not yet. New to the Class of 2025 recruiting board, though, is Millbrook (N.C.) wing Colt Langdon.
After a great talk with @CoachFrazierILL , I am beyond blessed and extremely grateful to receive a Big 10 offer from the university of Illinois !! #goillini🧡💙 #AGTG pic.twitter.com/JLa4E3ir85— Colt Langdon (@ColtLangdon) July 25, 2022
Langdon, a Raleigh, N.C., native is now one of a baker's dozen of Class of 2025 prospects with an Illinois offer and the latest wing target along with the likes of Cam Ward, Koa Peat and Jackson Keith. Langdon picked up his Illini offer Monday, and assistant coach Chester Frazier is the lead recruiter.
Most of Langdon's offers have come this summer. Radford was first to offer back in January, and the 6-foot-8, 205-pound wing has since added offers from Ole Miss, Ohio, George Mason, NJIT, Virginia Tech and now Illinois.
Langdon helped Millbrook post a 20-9 record this past season, and the Wildcats reached the quarterfinals of the NCHSAA Class 4A state tournament. Langdon was the second leading scorer on the team and averaged 14.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks while shooting 47 percent from the field overall, 36 percent from three-point range and 77 percent at the free throw line.
