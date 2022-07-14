Good Morning, Illini Nation: Another new '23 offer
Illinois added to its Class of 2023 recruiting board again Wednesday with an offer to Birdville (Texas) standout Gehrig Normand. The 6-foot-6, 175-pound guard is ranked as a four-star recruit by both Rivals and On3 — and tops out at No. 69 in the latter — while 247Sports has him as a three-star recruit in its ranking.
After a great conversation with @CoachFrazierILL, I am blessed to announce that I have received an offer from the University of Illinois. pic.twitter.com/immdt1hTSs— Gehrig Normand (@GehrigNormand20) July 14, 2022
Normand was unranked, however, until last month as he put himself on the basketball map in the 2023 class with his efforts through the spring AAU season. Not that the North Richland Hills, Texas, native had a poor junior season at Birdvillle. Quite the opposite. Normand helped the Hawks go 23-11 and averaged 12 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals.
Normand lists himself as a point guard on his Twitter profile, and handing out six assists per game as a junior backs up his playmaking ability. Illinois' pursuit simply further reinforces the fact Brad Underwood and Co. are looking for big guards. Normand qualifies.
Illinois also isn't the only high major program in pursuit. Auburn also offered Normand this week. His other offers include Oklahoma State, Drake, Wisconsin, TCU, Texas, SMU, Wyoming, Tennessee, Missouri, Xavier, Colorado State, Kansas State, New Mexico, Tulsa, Oral Roberts, Rice and UT Rio Grande Valley.
