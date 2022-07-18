Good Morning, Illini Nation: Another new '24 offer
Illinois expanded its pool of potential recruits in the Class of 2024 at the end of last week with an offer to Milton Academy (Mass.) guard Nick Petronio. The Illini were the first high major program to offer the 6-foot-4, 175-pound guard, who holds other offers from Toledo, Fordham, Brown and Siena.
Extremely excited to receive an offer from the University of Illinois! Thank you to the entire coaching staff for this opportunity! @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/IBGhSPsuKO— Nick Petronio (@Nick_Petronio11) July 15, 2022
Petronio played last season at Milton Academy after what appears to be a reclassification backward to the 2024 class after two years at Needham (Mass.). He was on the Rockets' varsity roster a freshman for a 20-win team in 2019-20 and got what was then a COVID-shortened sophomore season in 2020-21.
The offer to Petronio made him the 20th guard Illinois has targeted in the Class of 2024 with an early commitment from point guard ZZ Clark. Petronio plays more off the ball putting him in the mix with guys like St. Rita guard and major priority Nojus Indrusaitis, Salisbury (N.C.) guard Juke Harris, recently returned to the state Kenwood guard Chris Riddle and Wisconsin Lutheran (Wis.) guard Kon Knueppel.
