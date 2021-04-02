Good Morning, Illini Nation: Another offer in '22 class
So ... ready to start thinking about the future Illinois fans? I've got you covered with some info on the newest name on the Illini's Class of 2022 recruiting board.
The latest offer is Whitnall (Wis.) forward Danilo Jovanovich. The 6-foot-7, 200 wing is ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and has other offers from Western Illinois and UIC from last summer.
Blessed and Honored to have received an offer from Coach Underwood, Coach Colman and the University of Illinois🧡💙 @PhenomUniverse pic.twitter.com/jYRDv5lXfX— Danilo Jovanovich (@Daniloj03) April 2, 2021
Jovanovich was named player of the year in the Woodland East Conference and also earned honorable mention all-state honors from the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association. Jovanovich helped Whitnall go 15-6 this past season and averaged 22 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 68.4 percent overall, 34.8 percent from three-point range (on fairly limited attempts) and 70.3 percent at the free throw line.
Illinois has now offered 21 wings in the Class of 2022 and has a commitment from three-star guard Reggie Bass. Gradey Dick (Kansas) and Isaac McKneely (Virginia) are also off the board.
