Illinois' jumpstart on the Class of 2022 with commitments from Reggie Bass and AJ Storr could help in pushing forward even more in the Class of 2023. The Illini added another target to the board over the weekend with an offer to Chuck Bailey III. The 6-foot-3 guard is the son of former Michigan and Detroit Mercy guard Chuck Bailey.
The younger Bailey started his high school career at Groves High School in Beverly Mills, Mich., and played on varsity as a freshman for the Falcons. The COVID-19 pandemic saw him move to Arizona for his sophomore season — a rather successful one at Higley High School in Gilbert, Ariz.
Bailey averaged 28.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists in the 2020-21 season and was named a Second Team All-State selection. He holds other offers from UNLV, Kansas, Loyola Marymount, Detroit and Ole Miss.
Bailey is the ninth guard Illinois has offered in the Class of 2023. The rest are as follows:
- Darrin Ames, Kenwood
- Dalen Davis, Whitney Young
- Jeremy Fears Jr., La Lumiere (Ind.)
- Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands (Pa.)
- Jeremiah Johnson, North Putnam (Okla.)
- Khoi Thurman, Copley (Ohio)
- Simeon Wilcher, Christ the King (N.Y.)
- Wesley Yates, Beaumont United (Texas)
