Good Morning, Illini Nation: Another option in 2022 class
Brad Underwood likes options. Both when he's recruiting (hence the 70 offers in the Class of 2022) and finalizing his roster (dissimilar pieces only for that puzzle).Wednesday's offer to Cleveland native Keyshawn Hall is the former for certain and could be the latter, too.
Hall is the 70th player in the Class of 2022 with an Illinois offer. That he checks in at 6-foot-7 and somewhere between 235 and 255 pounds and goes by "BIG GUARD" on social media means he would be a unique addition to the Illini roster should his recruitment get to that point.
I can’t let my city down they look up to me I know I inspired them I just want them to be a better me💆🏽♂️💯 #FreeRoyal❤️ #SavageFam pic.twitter.com/q3xcaCl3IK— xkeyy (@xkeyy2) September 21, 2021
Hall is newly in the Class of 2022, having reclassified after he played out his senior season without garnering a Division I offer and just one Division II offer. He's taking a prep year at The Skill Factory in Atlanta. Hall averaged around 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists in his senior season at Cleveland Heights (Ohio) after transferring in when in-person classes and fall and winter sports were put on hold at Rhodes (Ohio) in Cleveland where he put up 14 points, nine rebounds and three assists per game as a junior.
Hall played on the Under Armour Association circuit this summer with C2K Elite. He's picked up offers since from Bowling Green, Illinois State, Duquesne, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Middle Tennessee, East Carolina, Austin Peay, Cleveland State, Miami (Ohio), Jackson State, Kent State, North Texas, Oakland and Tulsa.
