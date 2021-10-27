Good Morning, Illini Nation: Another point guard offer in '24 class
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Lead guards have been vital to Illinois' rebuild in the Brad Underwood era from Trent Frazier to Andres Feliz to Ayo Dosunmu to Andre Curbelo. Two more with that ability are coming in the Class of 2022 in Sencire Harris and Jayden Epps. So it's not a surprise that Brad Underwood keeps targeting more lead guards in subsequent classes.
Illinois' Class of 2024 recruiting board grew by one more lead guard Tuesday with an offer to Southern Nash (N.C.) point guard Jordan Vick. It was the fifth high major offer — and fifth total — for the 5-foot-10, 160-pound guard. Pittsburgh, Florida, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest have also already offered.
blessed to receive an offer from Illinois University🧡🤍#fightingillinois pic.twitter.com/85vu9zH1pl— Jordan Vick (@JordanVick20) October 25, 2021
Vick had a breakout 2020-21 season at Southern Nash and was one of the most productive freshmen in the entire state of North Carolina. Vick averaged 18.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Firebirds last season. He scored at least 14 points in every game he played and shot 45 percent overall and 31 percent from three-point range last season.
Vick is the fifth Class of 2024 point guard with an Illinois offer. Underwood and Co. have also offered Zachiah "ZZ" Clark out of Montverde Academy (Fla.), Johnuel "Boogie" Fland out of Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.), Curtis Givens out of Memphis University School (Tenn.) and St. Rita's Jaedin Reyna.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).