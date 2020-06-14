Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois still has one open scholarship to work with for the 2020-21 season. Maybe two or three depending on the NBA draft decisions Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn make.
The Illini coaching staff has actively pursued several transfer candidates this offseason to try and fill at least that one open scholarship. Wing help and a stretch 4 have been the primary targets.
But a potential reclassification by a 2021 recruit could also be an avenue Illinois explores. That's likely even more true should Cockburn opt to stay in the draft. The Illini would need a boost to their frontcourt, and their are some reclassification candidates that would fit that bill.
Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year Mac Etienne has long been rumored as a potential reclass. The latest to potentially pursue that route, per the New York Times' Adam Zagoria, is Westtown School (Pa.) big man Franck Kepnang.
Kepnang has a slew of high major offers. In addition to Illinois, programs like Georgia, Georgetown, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, St. John's, Stanford, Syracuse, Texas A&M, UCLA, UConn, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest are recruiting the 6-foot-11, 255-pound senior.
Kepnang, a native of Cameroon, is a consensus four-star recruit. He is ranked No. 21 by ESPN, No. 26 nationally by Rivals and No. 31 by 247Sports.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).