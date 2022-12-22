Good Morning, Illini Nation: Another roster addition
Illinois added to its roster twice this week. First was the news that French forward Zacharie Perrin would actually join the Illini for the 2022-23 season. Or at least the 2023 portion. Then former manager AJ Redd was officially added to the roster Wednesday.
Perrin will wear No. 25. Redd will wear No. 5.
Redd is the second manager Illinois coach Brad Underwood has elevated to the roster in his tenure in Champaign. Former Fisher star Zach Griffith made the same move ahead of the 2018-19 season.
Redd, a 6-foot-3 guard, played four years at St. Ignatius and helped lead the Wolfpack to a third-place finish at the 2022 IHSA Class 3A state championship in Champaign. He finished his St. Ignatius career as the program's No. 4 scorer with 1,109 career points and the program leader in career rebounds (523), assists (293) and steals (111).
Illinois is currently recruiting St. Ignatius sophomore Phoenix Gill, who is the oldest son of former Illini guard Kendall Gill. Phoenix Gill was on the Wolfpack roster as a freshman, but played sparingly during the state run.
