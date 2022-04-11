Good Morning, Illini Nation: Another run at Bryce Hopkins?
Illinois might get another crack at landing Bryce Hopkins. The Fenwick grad chose Kentucky the first go around in his recruitment (after flipping from Louisville), but now the 6-foot-6, 220-pound forward is back on the market after entering the transfer portal after just one season with the Wildcats.
Hopkins doesn't lack for suitors.
Kentucky transfer Bryce Hopkins has heard from Texas Tech, BYU, Oklahoma, LSU, Iowa State, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Providence, Georgetown, Georgia, Ole Miss, DePaul, Northwestern, Marquette, Pittsburgh, Illinois, source told @Stockrisers. This is a good one right here.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) April 9, 2022
Illinois is clearly just one of many right now. The Illini, however, are clearly still active in the portal despite just having one scholarships left to give for the 2022-23 season. At least right now. Hopkins is a potential target just like Terrence Shannon Jr. (Texas Tech), Brandon Murray (LSU) and Courtney Ramey (Texas). Like Hopkins, Illinois recruited Shannon and Ramey out of high school.
Hopkins played sparingly in his first season at Kentucky and was behind guys like Keion Brooks and Jacob Toppin in the rotation. The Oak Park native played just 6.5 minutes per game and averaged 2.1 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 42.9 percent overall, 31.3 percent from three-point range and 53.8 percent at the free throw line.
Hopkins was a hotly pursued prospect in the Class of 2021 and checked in at No. 39 overall and as the No. 8 power forward nationally. He was a News-Gazette All-State First Team selection last May and averaged 24.4 points, 12.5 rebounds and three assists in his senior season at Fenwick.
