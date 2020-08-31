Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The big recruiting push that came in mid-June when the Illinois coaches could contact Class of 2022 recruits directly led to a slew of new offers. The pace slowed after the initial onslaught of new names for the Illini's recruiting board, but it hasn't stopped. The latest addition? Three-star forward Fray Nguimbi.
Nguimbi, originally from Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, got his Illinois offer Saturday. The 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward has other offers from the likes of Alabama, Arkansas State, Arkansas-Little Rock, Dayton, Iowa State, Louisana-Monroe, Rutgers, Samford, South Florida, Southeastern Louisiana and Stetson.
Nguimbi played his first two seasons of high school basketball at West Oaks Academy in Orlando, which is also the alma mater of former Illini guard Andres Feliz. Nguimbi was a role player as a freshman at West Oaks as a freshman before moving into a starting role in 2019-20. He'll continue his prep career at First Love Christian Academy in Washington, Pa., after announcing his transfer earlier this summer.
Nguimbi is the fifth international player (currently playing in the U.S.) in the Class of 2022 with an Illinois offer. The Illini are also recruiting Teays Valley Christian (W.Va.) forward Jérôme Beya (Congo), Weritas Prep (Calif.) guard Lewis Duarte (Dominican Republic), Montverde Academy (Fla.) forward Abdou-Halil Barre (Benin), San Gabriel Academy (Calif.) forward Randi Ovalle (Dominican Republic) and Our Saviour Lutheran (N.Y.) center Silas Sunday (Ireland).
