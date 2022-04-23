Good Morning, Illini Nation: Another transfer target
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
When one transfer door closes, another opens. That's life with more than 1,400 players in the transfer portal this offseason. So when Virginia Tech guard Naheim Alleyne, who drew Illinois interest when he hit the portal, commits to UConn, the Illini just pivot. New on the radar is Wichita State transfer Ricky Council IV.
Wichita State transfer Ricky Council IV has heard from Arkansas, Illinois, Maryland, NC State, LSU, Ohio State, Iowa State, South Carolina, Wake Forest, DePaul, Virginia Tech among others source tells @247SportsPortal Averaged 12 points and 5.4 rebounds this season— Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) April 22, 2022
Council played the last two seasons at Wichita State and mostly came off the bench for the Shockers. The 6-foot-6, 205-pound guard averaged 12 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists this season and is considered a solid defensive wing option in the portal.
So Council hits on a couple offseason needs/wants for Illinois. He'd provide a veteran presence in the backcourt, and he's got the size that Brad Underwood and Co. are looking for in a newcomer guard.
An area for improvement that's a bit of a concern? Shooting. Council made just 30.6 percent of his three-pointers in 2021-22 after shooting 44.4 percent as a freshman. The difference was his attempts from deep per game jumped from 1.3 to 3.0 this past season.
(Additional fun fact: Council has two brothers ... Ricky Council II and Ricky Council III. Ricky Council II played at Providence and UMBC, and Ricky Council III played JUCO ball at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M).
