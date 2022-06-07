Good Morning, Illini Nation: Another USA Basketball opportunity
Illinois freshman Ty Rodgers got his USA Basketball experience underway Monday with the start of the FIBA U18 Americas Championship in Tijuana, Mexico. Future Illini Morez Johnson Jr. could have a similar opportunity. The Class of 2024 power forward — and Illinois commit — was one of 35 players selected for the national team training camp ahead of the FIBA U17 World Cup scheduled for July 2-10 in Málaga, Spain.
First, though, comes the training camp in Colorado Springs, Colo., where the 35 invited players will be cut down to a 12-man roster between June 18-25.
Johnson is coming off a strong sophomore season at St. Rita. The 6-foot-9, 210-pound forward averaged 15 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks in 2021-22 and earned News-Gazette First Team All-State honors in the process. Johnson is a consensus four-star recruit and ranks as high as No. 40 in the 2024 class per 247Sports.
Two other players with C-U ties also received training camp invites. Former Urbana Middle School start turned Compass Prep (Ariz.) point guard and Arizona commit Kylan Boswell was also one of the 35. So was Class of 2025 Perry (Ariz.) forward Koa Peat, who is the youngest son of former Champaign Central standout Todd Peat Sr.
Several of the invited players are also on Illinois' recruiting board, including Peat. The full list:
Class of 2023
Wesley Yates III, 6-4, Beaumont United (Texas)
Class of 2024
James Brown, 6-9, St. Rita
David Castillo, 6-1, Bartlesville (Okla.)
Boogie Fland, 6-3, Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)
Tre Johnson, 6-5, Lake Highlands (Texas)
Karter Knox, 6-5, Tampa Catholic (Fla.)
Liam McNeeley, 6-7, Montverde Academy (Fla.)
Jamari Phillips, 6-4, Modesto Christian (Calif.)
Bryson Tucker, 6-7, Mount St. Joseph's (Md.)
Class of 2025
Koa Peat, 6-7, Perry (Ariz.)
