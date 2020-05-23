Good Morning, Illini Nation: Antigua's impact beyond basketball
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Orlando Antigua has allowed Illinois to establish a recruiting foothold on the east coast. In the last two classes alone, Antigua helped the Illini secure commitments from Kofi Cockburn (who went on to be Big Ten Freshman of the Year) and Andre Curbelo (arguably one of the more underrated players in the 2020 class).
The connection with Curbelo, though, was different. Antigua has a long-term relationship with the entire family having played professionally in Puerto Rico with Curbelo's father, Joel. While the relationship between Curbelo and the Illinois assistant might be rooted in basketball, the depth of it extends beyond the court.
"That relationship between my parents and him and me with him, if you take basketball away we will still be friends," Curbelo said. "Knowing there’s a relationship outside of basketball, that’s just a great thing to have. You always want to have a relationship you can look forward to if you have a question outside of basketball and a little scared to ask the head coach or your teammates. I can even ask him in Spanish if I want to.
"Having him there is going to be really good. He’s going to be supporting me a lot. I know every other coach will, too, but I feel like his support will be a little different because the relationship we have outside of basketball. I’m really looking forward to it."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).