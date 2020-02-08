Good Morning, Illini Nation: Anything goes in the Big Ten this year
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Dave Revsine has been with Big Ten Network from its first day. The Urbana-born broadcaster, in fact, uttered the first words ever on BTN on Aug. 30, 2007. Suffice it to say, he knows a bit about the conference.
This year's men's basketball season? It's unlike anything Revsine, who does play-by-play work for BTN and Fox Sports 1 (including Friday's Illinois-Maryland game) and serves as a studio host for BTN, has ever seen.
"Most unusual season that I think I’ve ever covered in terms of the depth of the league and how many good teams there are," Revsine said before Maryland's 75-66 Friday night win. "The wild swings in the home court advantage, Purdue maybe being the most glaring example. The balance of it I think is remarkable and like nothing that we’ve really seen — in any league. There are 12 legitimate teams that could get in (the NCAA tournament). I think you’d be hard pressed to get 12 in, but even if it’s 10 out of 14 it would be absurd."
Revsine credited the parity in the Big Ten this season to the resources each program now has — particularly with the conference's TV money.
"You should be able to hire who you want to hire," he said. "That shouldn’t be an issue. Everyone’s got good facilities and good things to sell. There’s a lot of tradition rich programs. Everyone should be in a position where if you’re doing things right you can have a good year. I think that’s kind of what happened."
Friday was the second of two AP Top 25 matchups Revsine called this week. He had Penn State-Michigan State before Illinois-Maryland. Saturday was a studio day with four games on the docket, including in-state rivalry games like Indiana-Purdue and Michigan-Michigan State.
Revsine is simply enjoying all this wild Big Ten season has to offer.
"To me, the beauty of this league this year is there are very few bad games," he said. "I mean almost none. Every game has been compelling. Almost every game you go into thinking just about anyone can win this. I guess I’m just enjoying the journey."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).