Good Morning, Illini Nation: Anything possible in Big Ten tournament
The Big Ten tournament got underway Wednesday in Indianapolis with Minnesota and Indiana winning their respective opening round games. Trying to predict how the next four days, including four games today, play out is a fool's errand. Particularly after the 20-game regular season the Big Ten just grinded through.
"I think there's going to be much upheaval quite frankly," said Brad Evans, formerly with Yahoo! Sports who still covers college basketball and hosts the daily sports gambling podcast "Fade the Noise."
"Parity sounds cliche, but it does reign supreme right now in college basketball," Evans continued. "I think first and foremost Michigan State is the team to beat. As a betting man, I would definitely want to lay a little action on the Spartans to cut down the nets in Indianapolis when it's all said and done.
"It's just a rite of spring. Snow melting. Temperatures rising. Students on Green Street slamming green beers on St. Patrick's Day. And Michigan State playing its best basketball. It's March."
That didn't stop Evans from touting the chances for other teams beyond Michigan State from leaving Indianapolis with a title. Avoiding slow starts could help Maryland put together a run. Wisconsin returning to peak Wisconsin form means the same.
"It's cray how deep and how talented this league is with the exception of Nebraska, who's just terrible," Evans said. "It speaks to the balance that's out there. ... I don't think we've ever seen a Big Ten this deep and this good across the board. I think this is the zenith."
