Good Morning, Illini Nation: AP Top 25 breakdown
Another week, another Associated Press Top 25 and another substantial upward move by Illinois thanks to two more wins (and Quad I wins to boot). Let's dive a bit deeper into this week's poll:
— Illinois received two votes as high as No. 7 this week from Jeff Rabjohns, who covers Indiana for 247Sports, and The Athletic's Seth Davis. Rabjohns must have been impressed with the Illini's 17-point victory against the Hoosiers on Saturday. He moved them up seven spots from No. 14 to No. 7. Davis had Illinois at No. 13 last week.
— It still remains the opposite of a consensus on where to rank Illinois this season, with the spread from those two votes at No. 7 to a single vote at No. 19 from the Spokesman-Review's Theo Lawson. But the Illini did appear on all 61 ballots, receiving at least one vote at Nos. 7, 9-16, 18 and 19. Most voters, including yours truly, actually had Illinois at No. 13 where it ultimately wound up.
— It's still not a consensus at the top of the poll. Auburn received 48 of 61 first-place vote, but doesn't have that big of a lead points-wise on Gonzaga, which got the other 13. A small part of that is the Kansas City Star's Jesse Newell ranking the Tigers seventh. All of Gonzaga's votes are for either first or second.
— The widest disparity in votes is a tie between Wisconsin and USC. The Badgers received three votes at No. 10 and were unranked by Newell. The Trojans received one vote at No. 10 from the Honolulu Star-Advertiser's Stephen Tsai and were left off of 20 ballots.
— My ballot had four "extreme" picks this week. That includes me voting for Marquette at No. 12, which was the highest of any voter, and the Golden Eagles actually winding up No. 18. That's three spots below Villanova, which Marquette has now beaten twice. The Wildcats are still receiving the benefit of the doubt, in my opinion, based on their advanced metric rankings. The other "extreme" picks on my ballot are No. 19 UConn (actually No. 24), No. 20 Boise State (actually unranked) and No. 25 Tennessee (actually No. 19). I went out on a limb with Boise State even after the Broncos lost last week at Wyoming. They had a previous win against the Cowboys, have 15 of their last 16 games and are 5-1 in Quad I opportunities. That's pretty legit.
