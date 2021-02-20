Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Here's how three other AP Top 25 voters view Illinois at this point of the season:
Bruce Pascoe, Arizona Daily Star
Everyone has flaws after the top two teams, and, obviously, Illinois has an unusual number of really good players who returned this season. I mean, how often do two guys like Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu decide to come back? It’s showing with how they are faring against Big Ten competition and in those OT wins on the road.
Nebraska game was obviously not impressive, but they pulled it out so no really bad losses so far. From what I’ve seen, they have some really efficient scorers, especially inside, and know how to get to the line. Again not a surprise considering their personnel.
Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News
The ranking process is incredibly difficult this season, in part because of the cancellation/postponement of games and how you rank a team that's on pause for two or three weeks. My placement of Illinois this week was framed on three fronts: the ho-hum win over a last-place team (Nebraska); Wisconsin's loss (i.e., second-half collapse) to Michigan, which slightly undercut the value of Illinois' recent head-to-head win over the Badgers; and the results of other teams that I felt deserved to be slotted slightly higher than Illinois this week. Two examples of this would be Oklahoma beating West Virginia and Creighton beating Villanova.
Chris Murray, Nevada Sports Net
It was difficult to fully judge Illinois early in the season given its hard schedule. That tough slate led to the Illini opening the season 9-5 in their first 14 games, including a 3-4 record in Quad 1 games. Since then, Illinois has won six straight, including three Quad 1 victories (Iowa, Indiana, Wisconsin) to prove their quality. The recent stretch has pushed Illinois from unranked on my Jan. 25 ballot up to No. 8 this week.
I like to reward teams that play difficult schedules, and Illinois has done that, securing the third-most Quad 1 wins in the nation with six (Ohio State has eight; Gonzaga has seven). Illinois' defense has been especially strong of late, and if that continues, the Illini are a potential Final Four contender.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).