Illinois hadn't really faced a consistent zone defense until the first half of its game at Northwestern a couple weeks ago. The results were less than ideal. The Illini offense defined stagnant, and that ineffectiveness played a role in falling behind by 15 points at halftime to the Wildcats.
Penn State was going to play zone Tuesday night at State Farm Center. The Nittany Lions might have only played two games between their matchups with Illinois because of a COVID-19 pause, but there was a decided shift in defensive approach from late December. Brad Underwood knew more zone defense was coming.
This time the Illini handled it well — both Penn State's 2-3 and 3-2 looks. What made a difference offensively was getting the ball in the high post (Jacob Grandison, Andre Curbelo and Coleman Hawkins were good passers out of it) and into the short corner.
"I’m really proud of our execution against the zone," Underwood said after Tuesday's game. "We’ve got a very, very good passing team, and that was very evident. ... I think we had a possession where we made five, six, seven passes and there was’t a dribble until Kofi (Cockburn) caught just kind of to gather himself. That is so fun to watch.
"It’s something we know teams in this league are going to throw out at different points. We had a little bit of time to prepare for it and work at it. We had some great segments in practice. Our attention to detail in practice was just as good as we played tonight in it. I’m just so excited about that because we’ve practiced that and practiced really good."
