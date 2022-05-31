Good Morning, Illini Nation: Austin Hutcherson, we hardly knew you
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Brad Underwood has spent the last two years trying to beef up Illinois' length and athleticism on the wing with guys like RJ Melendez and Luke Goode in the Class of 2021, Ty Rodgers in the Class of 2022 and Terrence Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer from the transfer portal.
They're not the first. Austin Hutcherson was supposed to be that guy. The 6-foot-6, 190-pound guard was labeled by Underwood as arguably the best athlete on the roster. A shooter with handles that could play above the rim.
It just never happened for Hutcherson at Illinois. And now it won't. Hutcherson is remaining in the NBA draft and pursuing a professional career.
Illinois' Austin Hutcherson tells me that he will stay in the 2022 NBA Draft and pursue a professional career.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 29, 2022
The two seasons he spent at Division III Wesleyan University (Conn.) and the one he sat out at Illinois in 2019-20 were his only healthy seasons in basically a decade. He suffered through multiple injuries in high school and then repeated that in Champaign.
A back injury cost him the entire 2020-21 season, which he spent away from the team both because of his rehab and recovery and the COVID-19 pandemic. Healthy again at the start of the 2021-22 season, expectation were soaring for Hutcherson. He wound up playing just four games after he bruised his tailbone and then dealt with a sports hernia.
Four games. One start. And a grand total of 11 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals, one block, four fouls and six turnovers.
That's the entirety of Hutcherson's Illinois career. The most impressive parts all happened behind closed doors in 2019-20 when he sat out. That's when Hutcherson showed off his elite athleticism at both ends of the court. Underwood regularly stuck him on Ayo Dosunmu to forge a wing stopper half to go with his offensive skill set.
The way the Illini will look from a personnel standpoint in 2022-23 — the way they'll play — is based on having long, athletic guards and wings. Hutcherson was essentially the prototype ... that never made it out of developmental and to the floor.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).