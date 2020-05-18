Good Morning, Illini Nation: Ayo Dosunmu and 'The Last Dance'
The final two episodes of "The Last Dance" aired Sunday night on ESPN, chronicling the end of the Michael Jordan era with the Chicago Bulls. While Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu wasn't born until two years later, the Chicago native watched the 10-episode documentary intently.
"It's so many different parts that stood out to me. Mainly I'd just go with how MJ, no matter what people said, he did what he thought was right. He worked his butt off to accomplish that. He's the GOAT. The way his thought process is. The way he finds any little thing for motivation to tick him off to make him go harder, find that drive. It's incredible. I never saw anything like that before — the way he finds any way to make himself angry to try and destroy you.
"I'm a student of the game. I watched a lot of Michael Jordan growing up. I knew what type of leader he was, what type of alpha dog he was. But actually seeing the behind the scenes — stuff that you would never see in the locker room, seeing how he'd push his teammates to a certain extent — that was something no one had seen yet. Actually seeing that footage and being able to witness that was great."
