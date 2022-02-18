Good Morning, Illini Nation: Ayo Dosunmu at the All-Star break
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Former Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu will play in the Rising Stars event Friday in Cleveland as part of NBA All-Star weekend. A total of 28 players were selected for the revamped event, which is now a mini-tournament. There were 12 rookies, 12 sophomores and four G League Ignite players picked. Dosunmu got the nod because, well, he's easily been one of the best 12 rookies in the NBA this season. No question about it.
New video on the beautiful play of rookie Ayo Dosunmu and his importance to the Chicago Bulls:— Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 17, 2022
Dosunmu will play for Team Payton at the Rising Stars event. As in Gary Payton. The former Illini will team up with LaMelo Ball, Scottie Barnes, Scott Henderson, Bones Hyland, Jonathan Kuminga and Jaden McDaniels. Between Ball and Dosunmu, the playmaking might be off the charts.
Dosunmu is averaging 8.1 points, 3.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds so far in 54 games for the Chicago Bulls. He's shooting 52.3 percent overall, 40.7 percent from three-point range (remember when the knock on him was he couldn't shoot?) and 67.7 percent from the free throw line. (That last percentage probably isn't sitting well with his mom).
Fairly persistent injury issues have opened the door for a significant role as a rookie for Dosunmu. Since mid-January, he's topped 30 minutes played every game he's been active. (He missed one in concussion protocols). Dosunmu averaged 10 points, 4.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 16 games in January. Nine of which he started. In nine games in February — all starts — he's averaging 11 points, 7.4 assists and 3.3 rebounds and playing just more than 38 minutes per game.
So it could turn out that Dosunmu was right back in July after being selected No. 38 by the Bulls. There might not be 37 players better than him. The latest update to the NBA.com Kia Rookie Ladder — sort of a rookie of the year ranking — says there's only five with a juicy tidbit that Dosunmu's nine games with eight-plus assists in the last month are as many as No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham has had all season long for the Detroit Pistons.
