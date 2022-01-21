Good Morning, Illini Nation: Ayo Dosunmu thriving with Chicago Bulls
Ayo Dosunmu made a point of mentioning when he was drafted No. 38 overall by the Chicago Bulls last summer that he didn't think there were 37 better players than him already selected. The former Illinois guard ... might have been right?
Dosunmu has been on a tear of late for the Bulls as his role has continued to grow. His 21-point, 10-assist effort (on 9 of 10 shooting plus four assists) against the Boston Celtics last Saturday was his first professional double-double. His second came just two days later when he put up 15 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Dosunmu is averaging 7.2 points and 2.4 rebounds on the season. But he's shooting 55.4 percent overall and 45.7 percent from three-point range. (Ignore for a second his 57.5 percent free throw shooting. His mom and sisters assuredly have mentioning that covered). And in his last three games, his averages have jumped to 18 points, 8.0 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game. All on top of the type of defense rookies don't always play.
Maintaining that level of production is probably unlikely, but the opportunity for more playing time certainly exists given Lonzo Ball's recent meniscus injury. Still, Dosunmu is playing his way into a potential NBA All-Rookie Team type of season.
The Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley is still the likely leader for Rookie of the Year given how both he and his team has played, but even on a forgettable Detroit Pistons team Cade Cunningham is finally looking like a No. 1 pick. The NBA's Kia Rookie Ladder then has the Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes, the Orlando Magic's Franz Wagner and the Oklahoma City Thunder's Josh Giddey in the top five.
The next batch of five doesn't include Dosunmu. The argument can be made, however, that he's been as good — or possibly better — than some of the players included. That would put him in position for at least a Second Team All-NBA Rookie Team selection if he keeps playing consistent basketball. Not bad for the No. 38 overall pick.
