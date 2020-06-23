College/Prep Sports Reporter

Luke Goode
Episode 105: 10 new offers - with plenty more to come

Illinois commit Luke Goode — and his Indy Heat team — actually played this past weekend. Basketball is back. Kind of. At least in very small doses. Goode, of course, is known as a shooter, but he showed in this return to the court that he can't be pigeon-holed as just a shooter. You can watch the full video of his game here (here's No. 11 in white).

Illinois coach Brad Underwood loves nothing more than a good passer. That Goode played out of position at point guard in 2019-20 for Fort Wayne (Ind.) Homestead refined that particular skill set. 

Guards that rebound? Also big on Underwood's "things I like" list.

Goode's a shooter that also plays above the rim.

Tough finish in the lane — but scoring through contact is basically a requisite in the Big Ten.

Trailers don't just hang out at the three-point line. Goode gets rewarded for running the floor.

Ball screen action became a bigger part of Illinois' offense in 2019-20. Variations on big man screening guard are interesting.

