Illinois commit Luke Goode — and his Indy Heat team — actually played this past weekend. Basketball is back. Kind of. At least in very small doses. Goode, of course, is known as a shooter, but he showed in this return to the court that he can't be pigeon-holed as just a shooter. You can watch the full video of his game here (here's No. 11 in white).
Illinois coach Brad Underwood loves nothing more than a good passer. That Goode played out of position at point guard in 2019-20 for Fort Wayne (Ind.) Homestead refined that particular skill set.
Great post feed from Luke Goode to Caleb Furst for the bucket and foul pic.twitter.com/CTzAXuWOdV— Indy Heat (@indyheatgymrats) June 20, 2020
Guards that rebound? Also big on Underwood's "things I like" list.
Luke Goode w/ the board and assist to Blake Sisley for the reverse layin pic.twitter.com/qsg2Ec1oiu— Indy Heat (@indyheatgymrats) June 20, 2020
Goode's a shooter that also plays above the rim.
Are you serious!?! Pierce Thomas lobs to Luke Goode for the FLUSH pic.twitter.com/M4fT6NHLAL— Indy Heat (@indyheatgymrats) June 20, 2020
Tough finish in the lane — but scoring through contact is basically a requisite in the Big Ten.
Luke Goode hangs and hits pic.twitter.com/GT1zQ6Furw— Indy Heat (@indyheatgymrats) June 20, 2020
Trailers don't just hang out at the three-point line. Goode gets rewarded for running the floor.
Luke Goode w/ the board then runs the floor for the jam pic.twitter.com/El4bLIkaQM— Indy Heat (@indyheatgymrats) June 20, 2020
Ball screen action became a bigger part of Illinois' offense in 2019-20. Variations on big man screening guard are interesting.
Pick and pop triple from Luke Goode pic.twitter.com/5JCx8fFjVG— Indy Heat (@indyheatgymrats) June 20, 2020
