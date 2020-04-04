Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team (or a rather well regarded former team one more time):

The magical 2004-05 Illinois men's basketball season had it all. Almost. The only thing missing? A national title, which slipped out of the Illini's reach in the championship game against North Carolina. Check out the exhaustive N-G coverage from St. Louis 15 years ago today:

Rally, cry don't last ST. LOUIS – He will have forever for what-ifs, to think about the open shot that didn't go down or the first half that got away. But sitting there slumped in his locker at the Edward Jones Dome, Deron Williams said he won't.

UI men''s basketball box score North Carolina 75, Illinois 70

Brett's random Final Four thoughts Here's the amazing thing about Illinois' season: Not only did the Illini come within eight points of perfection, they did it without the nation's most talented team. North Carolina – and maybe even Arizona – have more pure NBA-bound talent than the Illini.

Looking ahead: Illini now must fill roster ST. LOUIS – Today, as difficult as it might be, Bruce Weber will celebrate the best season in Illinois basketball history. On Wednesday, he'll start thinking about the next one.

Tate: Illini missed their shot ST. LOUIS – The magical ride ended Monday night.Bruce Weber's 37-2 Illini traveled further than any Illinois team in history, fought all the way back from their second 15-point deficit in the NCAA tournament but ultimately bowed to North Carolina's firepower, 75-70, in a riveting championship game.

Illinois' departing players have plenty to be proud of ST. LOUIS – Roger Powell Jr. had tears in his eyes as he thought back on his senior year and his career at Illinois."There's so many things," the forward said. "We cut down the nets three out of four times. There are so many different memories. We've done so much, competed day in and day out.

Upon further review A four-part look back at Monday's Illinois-North Carolina game, courtesy of N-G staffer Tony Bleill:

Sights and sounds Jerry Colangelo made sure he wouldn't miss any of the national championship game Monday. The former Illinois basketball player and owner of the Phoenix Suns missed the first five minutes of Saturday's national semifinal at the Edward Jones Dome because he had to wait in line with the rest of the masses.

Asmussen: Weber has sympathizer in Williams ST. LOUIS – Roy Williams has been in Bruce Weber's shoes. Plenty.There were title-game losses in 1991 and 2003. There were semifinal losses in '93 and '02. He gets it. He knows how hard it is.

Faithful celebrate 'amazing season' It was as calm as Bourbon Street on Monday night after Illinois lost to North Carolina in the NCAA championship game.Oh, sure, the trickle of people on the sidewalks on Green Street swelled to a throng within minutes of the end of the game. And for a time, the Alma Mater statue looked positively alive, for the swarm of orange-clad – or, in some cases, shirtless – people crawling all over it.