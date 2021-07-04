Good Morning, Illini Nation: Back to the portal
The latest news when it comes to Illinois basketball and the transfer portal could turn out less than ideal. Does it make sense for Kofi Cockburn to enter the portal while going through the final days of the NBA draft process? Sure. Will that strategic maneuver mean anything if he stays in the draft? No.
But if he winds up playing college basketball somewhere else in 2021-22 … not ideal for the Illini. Underwood still has at least one scholarship to dole out for this coming season. Two if Cockburn isn’t back in C-U. And based on what Underwood has said, actions the Illini have taken and simply knowing the makeup of the 2021-22 roster, another frontcourt piece remains a priority.
So let’s dive back into the portal and browse for a potential addition. One of the following four, at least, is on the Illini's radar. The others are still intriguing candidates:
Dawson Garcia
Garcia’s doing the same thing as Cockburn. The 6-foot-11, 230-pound forward entered the portal while going through the pre-draft process. Maybe he goes back to Marquette — although he’d be playing for a new coach after Steve Wojciechowski was fired and Shaka Smart hired. That he’s made a trip to Champaign is promising. So is what he can do at 6-11 and 230 pounds. Garcia averaged 13 points and 6.6 rebounds as a freshman for the Golden Eagles in 2020-21 and shot 48 percent overall, 35.6 percent from three-point range and 78.3 percent at the free throw line. He mostly played the 5 for Marquette and would give Illinois a much different look there than Omar Payne.
Kevin Obanor
This is another one of those in the portal but still going through the draft process situations. Obanor just hit the portal Friday, and since he’ll be a graduate transfer didn’t have to worry about the July 1 date to get immediate eligibility under the new rules. He’d get it anyway. And let’s just say teams are pretty interested if he pulls out of the draft next week. Max Abmas is the first player mentioned in regard to Oral Roberts’ run to the Sweet 16 this spring, but Obanor was just as impressive. He put up 29 points and 11 rebounds per game in wins against Ohio State and Florida and averaged 18.7 points and 9.6 rebounds for the season while putting up a 50/46/87 shooting slash as a legit stretch 4 with some physicality. Can’t not want that.
Sterling Manley
Clarity on Manley’s status will come in four days after the NCAA’s early entrant deadline since the former North Carolina center also still going through the draft process. There’s two ways to look at Manley. The first is going after a 6-11, 250-pound big man who has already missed part of one season, all of another and most of a third because of knee injuries is a risk. The other is taking just his freshman year at UNC into account. Manley played a backup role for the Tar Heels in 2017-18 behind Luke Maye and averaged 5.4 points and 3.6 rebounds in 10 minutes per game. He’s seemingly healthy again and could be an under-the-radar pickup if he returns to college basketball.
Moussa Cisse
Unlike Garcia, Obanor or Manley, Cisse is just in the transfer portal. The 6-10, 220-pound center withdrew from the NBA draft on Friday. Cisse could, of course, return to Memphis for his sophomore season. Or he might wind up elsewhere. That's the transfer portal freedom. Cisse had a decent freshman season with the Tigers, averaging 6.6 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 55.2 percent from the field in 18.6 minutes per game. Illinois did recruit Cisse out of Christ the King (N.Y.) — Kofi Cockburn's first high school — but that was an Orlando Antigua recruitment. Either way, Underwood is familiar with what he can do. Which is mostly what Omar Payne brings to the table as a rim runner/protector.
