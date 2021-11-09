Good Morning, Illini Nation: Bardo breaks it down
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Former Illini turned college basketball analyst Stephen Bardo took the deep dive on the Big Ten on the eve of the 2021-22 college basketball season. Bardo has Purdue as the conference favorite and the Illini right behind the Boilermakers. You can check out the full "Bardo's Breakdown" — a full 44 minutes — via the tweet below.
Bardo's Breakdown: Preseason predictions and IN -Depth Big Ten Breakdowns https://t.co/wsfiT69Lsf— Stephen Bardo (@stephenbardo) November 9, 2021
Bardo discusses the Illini just before the 5-minute mark. Some of the highlights:
— The former Illinois guard believes Andre Curbelo and Kofi Cockburn make up the best point guard/center duo in the country.
— The Illini's depth, Bardo said, is among the best in the country. Brad Underwood said Monday afternoon that theory would be tested with Cockburn out the first three games of the season.
— A gauntlet of a schedule with two games each against Michigan, Purdue, Michigan State and Maryland (i.e. four of the other top five teams in the league) is also something that caught Bardo's attention.
