Good Morning, Illini Nation: Basketball and football synergy
Brad Underwood developed a good relationship with Lovie Smith during their respective time in Champaign. They bonded over their profession, of course, but also over east Texas where Smith grew up and Underwood coached.
Underwood feels like the relationship between basketball coach and football coach is an important one on a college campus. Underwood has spoken with new Illinois football coach Bret Bielema. A new relationship — an important relationship — is just beginning to be formed.
"It's huge," Underwood said. "There's no doubt. I really believe this — success breeds success, and it's very, very contagious. When football gets going in the fall and you feel that atmosphere and see everybody walking around with their heads up and proud and in a good mood, that's very, very contagious. Likewise in basketball when they're bringing recruits into basketball games, and I get an opportunity to meet with them and visit with the recruits or they come to games and see the atmosphere. That's so, I don't want to use the word contagious, but it is.
"It's really important we have great synergy and connectivity, and we will. We had a great conversation, and I expect many more. I'm here to help him in transition and do anything I can to assist."
