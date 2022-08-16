Good Morning, Illini Nation: Basketball-football synergy
Brad Underwood and Bret Bielema clicked soon after the latter was hired in December 2020. What connected the two was what the Illinois football coach said Monday was a similar thought process and philosophy on program building. No Mark Stoops vs. John Calipari "feud" here.
Underwood, of course, has accomplished with the Illini what Bielema is chasing by rebuilding the Illinois basketball program. Matching success with both basketball and football, of course, has been few and far between.
The last time both teams had winning seasons was 2011 football (and it still cost Ron Zook his job) and 2011-12 basketball (ditto for Bruce Weber). The year before was the last time both teams won a postseason game, with a Texas Bowl victory against Baylor and a first round NCAA tournament win against UNLV.
Bielema has seen what's been accomplished across the street at State Farm Center and understands how it relates to the history of Illinois basketball, and he's angling for a similar level of sustained success that's been fairly uncommon for Illinois football.
"To see the crowd there this year the way they handled and reacted to things — especially that last game against Iowa at home — was a petty special moment," Bielema said. "(Underwood's) set the standard of what I think we can do here in football, and we work together quite a bit."
