Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Brad Underwood's best Illinois teams have not been led by the coach. This Illinois teams is getting there, but perhaps not yet to the point where there's an Ayo Dosunmu slamming the ball against the wall and chewing out a teammate that didn't dive on the floor for a loose ball. It's a story Underwood likes to tell to describe the type of player he's looking for ... one that can hold teammates accountable.
"I've got to feel they're getting comfortable enough," Underwood said about handing over the leadership reins to the players. "To be able to say critical things to their teammates yet pat them on the back and give them a word of encouragement. ... We're starting to see that. That didn't happen this summer, but we're starting to get to the intangible things that ultimately give you an extra possession to win games and/or the accountability to play for your teammate and the guy sitting to your right adn to your left. We have that. I love our guys' character, but you've got to be able to be critical and know it's not personal."
