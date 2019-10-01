Good Morning, Illini Nation: Behind the scenes of the voting process
Since the Big Ten itself stopped compiling a preseason poll of its 14 teams, the beat writers that cover the conference have taken it upon themselves to do so instead. Props to The Athletic’s Brendan Quinn and the Columbus Dispatch’s Adam Jardy for compiling the ballots from the 28-strong voting contingent.
Most of the results fell in line with the general expectations. Michigan State was the preseason No. 1 team, and Spartans’ point guard Cassius Winston the preseason Player of the Year. At the other end of the spectrum, Northwestern was 14th and garnered 35 fewer votes than 13th-place Nebraska.
But you care about Illinois. So here’s a breakdown of the Illini-related results from the voting.
— While the Illini came in seventh in the preseason poll, they pulled votes anywhere from No. 2 to No. 9. That the Lansing State Journal’s Graham Couch was the highest on Illinois at No. 2 wasn’t a surprise. He’s been touting Brad Underwood’s team as the potential second best in the Big Ten since late spring.
— The full breakdown of Illinois voting: second (one), fifth (five), sixth (10), seventh (six), eighth (two), ninth (four).
— The three media members that cover Illinois either exclusively or the most — yours truly, the Chicago Tribune’s Shannon Ryan and 247Sports’ Jeremy Werner — all had the Illini sixth.
— Sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu was on the ballot for 18 of the 28 voters for All-Big Ten first team. Sophomore forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili claimed a vote from just David Jones of the Harrisburg Patriot-News.
— Illinois 7-footer Kofi Cockburn was among six freshmen in the “also receiving votes” category for Freshman of the Year, which went to Ohio State point guard D.J. Carton. Cockburn’s vote came from Quinn.
