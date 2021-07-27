Good Morning, Illini Nation: Being back on the road
The final evaluation period of the summer wrapped Sunday across the country. It was a busy couple months for the Illinois coaching staff. The Illini coaches worked every day in June between evaluation periods and hosting visitors on campus. Then came three weekends in July.
Being back on the road, though, was preferable to the previous year-plus. The evaluation periods this summer were a first since the spring and summer of 2019.
"I think as coaches we naturally want to complain about some of those things and how tiring it gets sitting there for 14 hours, but it's really good to be out laying eyes on kids," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said last week before getting back on the road for the final evaluation period of the month. "It's just good to see kids live and be able to evaluate a lot of the intangible things that are really important to us firsthand — not just see it streaming. We were up here at 8 o'clock watching streaming games, and it's just different. You don't see true, actual size and interactions."
Illinois wraps up the summer recruiting calendar with three commitments for the Class of 2022. The last two have been a byproduct of the changes Underwood had to make to his coaching staff. New assistant coach Chester Frazier was the lead recruiter for four-star 2022 guards Sencire Harris and Jayden Epps.
"He's everything I thought he was and probably more," Underwood said of Frazier. "He's a bulldog. He's got a tremendous amount of connections. For a guy that's been at the high major level 10 years, he's found winning. He's done that through connections and relationships and an unbelievable desire and work ethic. That pays offs. Saying good things happen to those who work hard? That's Chester.
"Geoff (Alexander) is in that same mold. Geoff has been a behind-the-scenes guy for a long time, but we know how valuable he has been within our program. Those guys have given us great energy. They've got connections in different places. We're in a position right now where we feel great about the guys we're recruiting and where we're at."
