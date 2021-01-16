Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Brad Underwood didn't exactly mince words when it came to what's been the typical rule regarding, let's say, bench etiquette in college basketball.
"I think one of the dumbest rules of all time is kids have to sit down on the bench," Underwood said.
That rule, though, has been modified a bit this season. Flat out ignored, for the most part. Players, managers and non-coaching basketball staff have all been given a bit more leeway on the cheering front in this season happening amid a global pandemic.
Yell to your heart's content.
"We’ve got everybody involved," Underwood said. "(Head manager Bobby Gikas is) holding up signs that say ‘Juice.’ Tyler (Underwood) and Brandon Lieb and Connor Serven are all waving towels. They’re all part of the towel crew.
To me, one of the hardest things about officiating a game and frustrating, I guess, is you want your players to all be involved and enjoy it. They always keep telling you, ‘Sit down, sit down, sit down.’ They’re a little (more) lenient with that this year, which I love. The kids should be able to show their emotion in a positive."
Illinois has made a point of creating energy from the bench — showing that emotion — since after the Ohio game. That's when, to put it succinctly, the Bobcats' bench kind of punked the Illini. They had the energy.
"You can turn a road game into a home game with your bench," Underwood said. "You can flip it. There’s no doubt. I go back to the Ohio game and how good their bench was. You negate a crowd because there isn’t any. It is important, and you’ve got to create your own (energy). That's a reality of playing in front of empty houses. We’ve all got to adjust and make do the best we can."
