Good Morning, Illini Nation: Best of Andre Curbelo
Future Illinois point guard Andre Curbelo's 2019-20 season ended like almost everybody else's. Unfinished. His Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) team didn't get a chance to defend its state championship, but the Crusaders did wind up the top team in New York and a top 10 team in the country.
Curbelo played a rather significant role in that, finishing his senior season averaging 16.7 points, 8.1 assists, 7.6 rebounds and 3.6 steals. He helped Long Island Lutheran go 95-10 in his four-year career, which also saw him top 1,000 points, 400 rebounds, 400 assists and 200 steals.
Those stats were courtesy of LuHi, who has been posting video of some of the top moments of the season on Twitter. So if you're in need of some hoops highlights, here's a sneak preview of what Curbelo will be bringing to Champaign next season:
Here's a half court alley oop from Andre Curbelo to Kacper Klaczek who flushes it with one hand because we miss basketball. @papicurbelo11 @klaczek6 #TBT #LuHiBasketball pic.twitter.com/ZdjWN2Rfbn— LuHi Basketball (@LuHiBasketball) March 19, 2020
Andre Curbelo alley to Drissa Traore for the finish in a packed Visscher Gym against The Patrick School! @papicurbelo11 @NextUp_Driss @LiLutheran @LuHi_Athletics #BecauseWeMissBasketball pic.twitter.com/snxUbcYd1f— LuHi Basketball (@LuHiBasketball) March 21, 2020
Curbelo to Pinzon to Curbelo on the fast break! @papicurbelo11 @andrxespinzon @buzzerbeaterpr #BecauseWeMissBasketball #TBT pic.twitter.com/zCNLBQE94t— LuHi Basketball (@LuHiBasketball) March 20, 2020
Andre Curbelo double teamed by Bronny James & Ziaire Williams, goes thru the defenders legs and finishes with a floater against Sierra Canyon. @papicurbelo11 #BecauseWeMissBasketball pic.twitter.com/xgGHbJmRvY— LuHi Basketball (@LuHiBasketball) March 20, 2020
