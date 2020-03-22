College/Prep Sports Reporter

Andre Curbelo

Long Island Lutheran's Andre Curbelo #11 shoots a free throw against Holy Spirit Prep during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Sunday, January 20, 2019, in Springfield, MA.

 Gregory Payan/AP
Episode 91: Celebration of a season to remember

Future Illinois point guard Andre Curbelo's 2019-20 season ended like almost everybody else's. Unfinished. His Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) team didn't get a chance to defend its state championship, but the Crusaders did wind up the top team in New York and a top 10 team in the country. 

Curbelo played a rather significant role in that, finishing his senior season averaging 16.7 points, 8.1 assists, 7.6 rebounds and 3.6 steals. He helped Long Island Lutheran go 95-10 in his four-year career, which also saw him top 1,000 points, 400 rebounds, 400 assists and 200 steals.

Those stats were courtesy of LuHi, who has been posting video of some of the top moments of the season on Twitter. So if you're in need of some hoops highlights, here's a sneak preview of what Curbelo will be bringing to Champaign next season:

