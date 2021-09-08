Good Morning, Illini Nation: Big man (back) on campus
Kofi Cockburn's return to Illinois for the 2021-22 season means the national spotlight will turn, at times, toward Champaign once again. Tuesday that meant a conversation with the Big Ten Network's Andy Katz.
The Big Man is back on campus. 🙏@IlliniMBB star @kxng_alpha chatted with @TheAndyKatz about returning to a dangerous squad in 2021-22: pic.twitter.com/1kMHCegcFD— Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) September 7, 2021
Here's part of what Cockburn had to say ...
On what he likes about the Big Ten: "Definitely the competition level. Every night you go out there you're playing against a good opponent — an opponent that's capable of beating you. You have to bring your 'A' game at all times."
On student support: "They need to lock into the culture, man. I see some of them doing that right now. They're coming out to the football games and supporting football, and out to the volleyball games. ... They're going to have a lot of fun. They're really going to experience college basketball this year."
On leadership role with team: "Keep doing what I'm doing. Keep working hard. Keep trusting my teammates, bonding with them and showing them I care."
