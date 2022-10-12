Good Morning, Illini Nation: 'Big recruiting weekend'
Brad Underwood called Homecoming weekend a "big recruiting weekend." That's as far as the Illinois coach can go, of course. Actually saying a recruitable prospect's name out loud is a no-no. But Class of 2024 commit Morez Johnson Jr. did tweet out Tuesday evening that he would be in town on Friday.
Underwood's "big recruiting weekend" will actually be helped by the Homecoming football game. Bret Bielema's Illini are 5-1 and could lock up a bowl bid Saturday with a win against Minnesota. That success? It's good for basketball, too.
"We can take recruits to the game now," Underwood said Tuesday at Big Ten media day in Minneapolis. "That's why we need fans there. We need fans to show up. We have a big recruiting weekend coming up. To be very honest, we haven't taken a lot of our recruits to games depending on who we're up against.
"It was the biggest game last Saturday that I've been a part of in my time. It just had a different atmosphere. When you can build that chemistry and that feeling, fans love that. I'm fired up for Bret. They're doing it, in my opinion, the right way. It fits our university. And it sure helps recruiting and helps everybody feel better about themselves."
